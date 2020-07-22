Headmaster Kel’thuzad revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion was just announced and the card reveals are already underway.

Headmaster Kel’Thuzad is the latest to minion to debut. Headmaster Kel’Thuzad is a five-cost Legendary Neutral 4/6 minion with Spellburst. If the spell you use to activate Kel’Thuzad’s Spellburst destroys any minions, you get to summon them. This could have big potential when paired with board clear cards like Flamestrike.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Spellburst is a new mechanic that joins Hearthstone with the Scholomance Academy expansion. Minions with Spellburst have their effect happen the first time you cast a spell with that minion in play.

Headmaster Kel’Thuzad is based on one of the most popular characters in World of Warcraft history. Kel’Thuzad was arguably one of the most powerful mages to ever exist in Azeroth. Though Kel’Thuzad was originally good-willed and a member of the Kirin Tor, his interest in darker magics lead to his expulsion from the group. This caused Kel’Thuzad to form his own evil covenant called the Cult of the Damned.

Kel’Thuzad was revealed in a new live-action Hearthstone short by Amazing LP. The short just debuted on the Hearthstone YouTube channel and you can check it out here.