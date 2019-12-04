Mage Elemental Mana Giant joins Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons cast

Blizzard is wrapping up the Hearthstone reveal season with a 32-card showcase on its Descent of Dragons stream—and a new Elemental Giant is joining the Mage cast.

Mana Giant is an eight-drop Elemental with eight Attack and eight Health. In keeping tradition with previous Giants, the card’s cost decreases whenever a specific condition is met. Mana Giant costs one less for each card played that didn’t originally start in your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To summon the hulking Giant sooner, players may want to try comboing Mana Giant with cards like Zephrys the Great and Archmage Antonidas.

Previous Giant cards seemingly had effects that are easier to meet. The Mountain Giant, for example, is overpriced at 12 mana, but its cost is reduced by one for each other card in your hand. This is an easier ability to proc than playing cards that didn’t start in your deck. The Mana Giant’s relatively low cost, however, means that you can potentially summon it easier than some of its high-cost siblings.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10. Players can pick up a Standard Package and 60 packs for $50 or opt for the pricier $80 Mega Bundle that comes with 100 packs and a new Hero.