All the Hearthstone cards revealed in today's Descent of Dragons reveal stream

Hearthstone’s card reveal season is coming to a close. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed 32 new cards from Descent of Dragons in a reveal stream today to show off the last few cards of the set before the expansion releases next week.

As its name may suggest, Descent of Dragons is all about Dragon-types. Five new Hero cards are joining the game in the form of Galakrond, the strongest of the reptilian breed. Similarly, Blizzard is introducing a new keyword with the set called Invoke, which levels up Galakrond’s forms for every two Invoke cards played.

Descent of Dragons launches Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundle options from the Blizzard online store.

Here are all of the cards that were revealed during today’s stream.

