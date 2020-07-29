Beasts Krolusk Barkstripper, Teacher’s Pet, and Bloated Python revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

The card reveals are finally coming to a close with Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion dropping next week.

The latest cards to join the expansion all have one thing in common: They’re Beasts.

Krolusk Barkstripper is a four-cost Hunter Beast with three Attack, five Health, and Spellburst. After casting a spell for the first time, destroy a random enemy minion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This is another strong addition to the Hunter class, reminiscent of Rotnest Drake. Its stat line isn’t as good, but its low cost makes up for it. It’s also a Beast, meaning it has synergy with a number of different cards.

Teacher’s Pet is a five-cost Hunter and Druid Beast with four Attack, five Health, Taunt, and Deathrattle. When it dies, summon a random three-cost Beast.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is comparable to Sludge Belcher. It has similar stats and effects, but instead of summoning an annoying slime, it has the potential to fish out a Beast. And there’s plenty of decent three-costing Beasts available.

Bloated Python is a three-cost Hunter Beast with one Attack, two Health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, summon a 4/4 Hapless Handler.

It’s essentially a better Serpent Egg that can attack. It costs one more mana, but it’s well worth it. When combined with the new Hunter and Demon Hunter weapon Trueaim Crescent, it’s even better.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is scheduled to go live on Aug. 6. Stay tuned for even more card reveals.