Demon Hunter and Hunter weapon Trueaim Crescent joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Now that's a weapon and a half.

The clock is ticking for Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion.

The latest card to join the game is Trueaim Crescent, a one-cost Hunter and Demon Hunter weapon with one attack and four durability. After your hero attacks a minion, your minions attack it too.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For just one mana, Trueaim Crescent is incredible. Synergizing with both Deathrattle Hunter and Token Demon Hunter decks, the weapon will almost certainly be played in constructed.

Its stats alone are strong enough for early game encounters, with its effect only adding insult to injury. It’s the ideal card for sacrificing minions, popping Deathrattles, and taking full control of the board.

Eggs, Leper Gnomes, Fel Summoner, and Teron Gorefiend mesh perfectly with Trueaim Crescent. It effectively gives all your minions Rush (or even Windfury.)

The wait is almost over, Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion releases on Aug. 6.