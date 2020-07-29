Judicious Junior, Wave of Apathy, and Commencement join Paladin class in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s card reveal season is coming to an end. Blizzard Entertainment rounded out the reveals for Scholomance Academy today with a final card reveal stream, adding a slew of new cards to each of the game’s 10 classes.

Three new cards joined the Paladin class during today’s stream: Judicious Junior, Wave of Apathy, and Commencement.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Judicious Junior is a six-cost 4/9 Paladin minion with Lifesteal. Although the card seems fairly simple, a 4/9 stat line for six mana is well worth the cost. And its nine Health helps its user keep the card’s Lifesteal capabilities around for longer.

Wave of Apathy is a one-cost Paladin and Priest dual-class spell. The spell sets the Attack of all enemy minions to one until the user’s next turn, allowing them to attack any minion on the opponent’s side of the board for little to no cost.

Commencement is a seven-cost Paladin and Warrior spell that summons a minion from the user’s deck and gives it Taunt and Divine Shield. Although this card is a bit of a dice roll, it has the potential for major payoff if the user gets lucky and draws an already powerful minion from their deck.

Related: Shield of Honor, Coerce, and Reaper’s Scythe join Hearthstone in Scholomance Academy expansion

Scholomance Academy will add 135 new cards to the game when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6. Of these new additions, 40 will feature dual-class typings. The expansion will also introduce a new keyword, Spellburst, which is an ability that triggers when the player casts a spell from their hand, and a new type of spells called Studies that allow players to Discover a card.

Fans of the card game can pre-purchase the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store in one of two different bundles.