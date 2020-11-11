Shaman Legendary Inara Stormcrash revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Enhancement Shaman is getting better by the minute.

The Shaman class is getting a makeover in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

The latest card to be revealed is another addition to the new Enhancement Shaman archetype, prioritizing weapons over spells and totems.

Inara Stormcrash is a five-cost Shaman Legendary with four attack and five health. It reads, “On your turn, your hero has +2 attack and Windfury.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is a repeatable source of damage and can be used effectively in Midrange and Control decks. It synergizes with cards like Rockbiter Weapon, producing instant threat on the board.

With a spell damage weapon equipped, Inara Stormcrash, a pair of Rockbitters, and a Lightning Bolt in hand, you’ll be able to hit a massive 23 damage for just 10 mana.

Inara Stormcrash also goes hand in hand with cards like Deathmatch Pavilion and Whack-A-Gnoll Hammer, opening up even more combo potential.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire kicks off on Nov. 17. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.