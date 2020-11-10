Deathmatch Pavilion revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Could Enhancement Shaman be coming to Hearthstone?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard could have WoW’s Enhancement Shaman in mind with the latest card revealed for Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion. The specialization uses one-handed weapons to deal damage instead of casting spells.

Deathmatch Pavilion is a two-cost Shaman card that summons a 3/2 Duelist. If your hero attacked this turn, however, summon another one.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the game’s current form, Deathmatch Pavilion is a little awkward. Shaman, unlike Warrior or Rogue, has very few weapons to speak of and favor spells, totems, and minions instead.

If Blizzard is focusing on a possible Enhancement deck, though, more weapons will likely be joining the game in the week leading up to the expansion.

If that’s the case and Shaman does get a few more weapons to play with, then Deathmatch Pavilion will be a formidable card. With a weapon equipped, two mana for two 3/2 Duelists is quite the bargain.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire gets underway on Nov. 17. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.