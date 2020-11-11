Idol of Y’Shaarj revealed in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire’s card reveal season has entered its final day. Today’s revealed card continues on the previously teased cycle of artifacts that pay homage to the original form of the Old Gods.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The revealed card is Idol of Y’Shaarj is an eight mana epic Priest spell that summons a random 10/10 copy of a minion in your deck.

The newest Old God artifact is very similar to Priest’s Shadow Essence from Knights of the Frozen Throne, which was a vital piece to the Big Priest archetype back in the day. The major strength of Shadow Essence when compared to this card was that it came down two turns earlier costing only six mana, allowing you to use the powerful effects of expensive minions in your deck sooner.

While a more expensive version of a different card does not bode well for the Idol of Y’Shaarj at first glance, the Idol does provide an extra +5/+5 worth of stats, which can be more threatening to an opponent if the opponent’s health total is low enough. While you usually want to combine an effect like this with minions that have powerful keywords and effects, Priest does not have many minions like that in standard, or any revealed cards in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire so far, that would appreciate being made into a 10/10 version of itself.

There is however synergy with the dual class Priest/Paladin legendary minion from Scholomance Academy, High Abbess Alura, which can cast this card from your deck as soon as turn four if you can achieve her Spellburst. While there may not be a powerful minion to cheat out early in Standard, summoning 10/10 worth of stats as soon as turn four or five can usually end a game.

Despite the limited pool of powerful minions to summon with this effect, there are still potent high rolls. If you manage to summon Archmage Vargoth with the first Idol of Y’Shaarj, Vargoth will cast it again at the end of the turn, granting you another free 10/10. There are also five more Priest minions to be revealed, which can also find synergy with the Idol of Y’shaarj.

Similar to the revealed Jewel of N’zoth yesterday, this artifact paying homage to the original Old God is also eight mana, which can point towards the potential cost of the remaining two artifacts of Yogg’Saron and C’thun.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.