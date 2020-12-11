How to watch the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship

It's time to watch the best of the best.

The time competitive Hearthstone players wait all year for has finally arrived. This weekend, eight players from around the globe will compete in the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship.

Throughout 2020, competitive Hearthstone has provided an outlet for fans looking to escape the unique struggles most people have all faced this year. And like most tournaments in gaming this year, the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship will take place exclusively online. This means fans get to enjoy top-level Hearthstone while staying healthy at home.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The format for the event will be four-deck best-of-five Conquest with a ban. The winner of the tournament will walk away with $200,000, as well as the title of Hearthstone world champion.

Earning that stack of cash won’t be easy, though. The top eight is full of masterful competitors, including Luna “Bloodyface” Eason, Jerome “Monsanto” Faucher, and Kenta “glory” Sato.

The action starts on Saturday, Dec. 12 and will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 13. You can watch the tournament tomorrow starting at 10am CT on the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel. Commentary for the event will be provided by familiar voices, including Dan “Frodan” Chou, Tj “Azumo” Sanders, Alex “Raven” Baguley, and more.

If you haven’t already signed up for the Choose your Champion program and you want to earn some free Hearthstone packs, you can learn how to do so here.