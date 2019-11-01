How to unlock all 5 Galakrond Hero cards

Hearthstone’s next expansion is almost here, and it’s time for fans to begin gathering their dragon-taming equipment. The next leg of the journey, named Descent of Dragons, will allow players to resurrect the strongest of the reptilian breed and to play as Galakrond with five new Hero cards.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the expansion during BlizzCon’s Opening Ceremony today. Like previous expansions, Descent of Dragons will introduce a slew of new cards focused around the expansion’s theme. Galakrond will join Hearthstone in the form of five new additions Hero cards for the Rogue, Warlock, Priest, Shaman, and Warrior classes. Each of the cards will grant the player five armor and will replace the player’s hero with the dragon.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similarly, Descent of Dragons will introduce a new keyword called Invoke, which upgrades Galakrond to a stronger form. When players play two additional Invoke cards, the dragon will ascend to his most powerful form named “Galakrond, Azeroth’s End.” The cards’ battlecries will upgrade based on which form Galakrond has reached.

Luckily for Hearthstone fans, Blizzard is giving out free copies of the new Hero cards for simply logging in. When Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, players will be able to unlock all five Galakrond Hero cards if they log in within 90 days of the expansion’s release.

Fans of the game can preorder the expansion beginning today. Blizzard is offering players two different bundles: the Standard and Mega Bundle packages. The Standard package includes 60 packs for $50 while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.