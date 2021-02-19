Hearthstone’s next expansion is called Forged in the Barrens

Hearthstone’s first expansion of the new year is leaning into WoW’s history.

The first expansion of the 2021 year for Hearthstone will be Forged in the Barrens, Blizzard announced today during BlizzConline. The new set will close out the Year of the Phoenix and kick off the Year of the Gryphon.

The news of this set comes as a combination of the other announcements of the Classic Format and Core Set leading up to the BlizzConline, two massive changes that will shake up Hearthstone more than ever in the game’s history.

Rise to the call of the Horde!



A land of peril and possibility awaits you in the next Hearthstone expansion! This is where legends are made. Perhaps you, too, shall be #ForgedintheBarrens.



— Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 19, 2021

With the new Hearthstone year, Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, and Descent of Dragons are all leaving the Standard format and are now Wild Format-exclusive sets.

Forged in the Barrens is bringing a new keyword, Frenzy, and calling back to earlier themes in World of Warcraft’s history with a focus on the Horde and Quilboars in the Barrens zone.

The $80 super bundle contains two random Golden Legendaries, 80 Forged in the Barrens packs, five Forged in the Barrens Golden packs, a Battlegrounds Hearthstone pass, an exclusive cardback, and a Hamuul Runetotem Druid skin. Hamuul Runetotem is the first Tauren featured as an alternate hero in the game’s history.

You can log into Hearthstone to claim your free Shadowhunter Vol’jin and 30 Years of Blizzard Card Back for free and gain access to Ramuul Runetotem by pre-purchasing the Forged in the Barrens mega bundle today.