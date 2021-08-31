Hearthstone’s Mercenaries mode coming in October

The game’s newest mode comes out next month with a lot to learn and cross-game promotion.

Blizzard unveiled new details regarding Hearthstone’s upcoming Mercenary mode in a gameplay showcase today.

From discussing multiple mechanics that players expect to see in combat to understanding the UI and even unveiling a crossover with Diablo, there’s a lot to understand. But in a blog post separate from the announcement stream, the development team also unveiled the mode’s release date: Oct. 12.

The new mode will have a pack system separate from the game’s Standard and Wild packs already in rotation. Players will be able to collect varying Mercenaries and other important tools for their mission.

The highly anticipated mode was originally intended to be released earlier in the Year of the Gryphon but ultimately suffered from delays. While the announcement of a release date is exciting news, there are confirmed updates that will occur in the Mercenaries mode, like an addition to the Travel Point that adds higher difficulties.

You can try Hearthstone’s upcoming Mercenaries mode for yourself when it comes out on Oct. 12. Pre-purchase options are now available with three different choices between Sylvanas, Arthas, and Diablo.