Hearthstone’s Masquerade Ball event, Patch 18.4 now live

Hearthstone Patch 18.4 just went live today alongside the Masquerade Ball event.

As part of the Hallow’s End seasonal celebration, the Masquerade Ball event is bringing new fun to the Scholomance Academy.

The event will span across three weeks with new features unlocking each week. The Masquerade Ball comes on the heels of the Forbidden Library event and follows a similar timeline. During week one, a new minion type will be introduced to Hearthstone Battlegrounds, Elementals. But that’s not all.

This week also sees the return of the Hallow’s End favorite, Dual-Class Arenas. During these Arena runs, players will be able to choose a Hero, then a Hero Power from a different class. In keeping with the festivities, characters used during the Dual-Class Arena runs will be decked out in their favorite costume. All players will receive one Arena ticket with the event, meaning your first time taking on the dual-class mode will be free.

The Rise of the Zombeasts Tavern Brawl is also joining Hearthstone during week one. In this Hallow’s End themed Brawl, both players will create an undead army by assuming the role of Deathstalker Rexxar and exploiting his Build-A-Beast Hero Power. This Brawl originally made its debut in June 2018 and is one of three Hallow’s End themed Brawls we’ll see over the course of the Masquerade Ball event.

Week one of the Masquerade Ball event is just the tip of the iceberg. Hearthstone fans have plenty to be excited about in the coming weeks. Grab a costume and don’t be late.