Hearthstone’s latest update introduces Battlegrounds mode and Legendary Quests

If you’ve been looking for a fresh reason to log in to Hearthstone, you may want to check out the game’s Nov. 5 update. Hearthstone’s latest update introduces the new game mode, Battlegrounds, as well as a variety of new Legendary Quests.

This past weekend at BlizzCon, the Hearthstone team debuted the game’s newest mode, Battlegrounds. Hearthstone Battlegrounds is Blizzard’s spin on the autobattler genre. The game aims to be a unique eight-player experience where you dawn the mantle of a character from Hearthstone’s past and compete in a strategic battle. Players will recruit minions to fill their boards in hopes of eliminating opponents and defending themselves.

Right now, players can gain access to Battlegrounds through a variety of different methods. BlizzCon event attendees and virtual ticket holders will automatically have access to Battlegrounds. You can also get in by pre-purchasing the new Hearthstone expansion, Descent of Dragons, or by getting lucky through Twitch Drops.

In addition to Hearthstone Battlegrounds, today’s update also introduces a few new Legendary Quests. The first of these quests will go live on Nov. 12 and requires you to play two games of Hearthstone Battlegrounds. As a reward, you’ll get a card pack from the Descent of Dragons, Rise of Shadows, and Saviors of Uldum expansions.

The next Legendary Quest will go live on Nov. 13 and requires you to play three games in any mode. This will reward a pack from Descent of Dragons, Saviors of Uldum, and Rise of Shadows.

After that, the third and final Legendary Quest will go live on Nov. 14. This quest will require you to participate in two games from Play mode. Doing so will reward a card pack from Descent of Dragons, Saviors of Uldum, and Rise of Shadows.

If your quest log is full on a day that a Legendary Quest goes live, a non-legendary quest in your log will be deleted. If you plan on maximizing your quest rewards, you’ll want to make sure you have a near-empty log on Nov. 12.