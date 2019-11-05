How to get early access to Hearthstone Battlegrounds

This year at BlizzCon, Blizzard revealed its take on the autobattler genre, Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

If you’re interested in seeing what the founders of Hearthstone have in store for the genre, you can opt-in for early access right now.

Starting Nov. 5 and lasting until Nov. 12, players will be able to take Hearthstone Battlegrounds for a brief test drive. Fans who attended BlizzCon or purchased the virtual ticket will both be granted access to the beta. You can also gain access by pre-purchasing Hearthstone’s new Descent of Dragons expansion.

If you haven’t participated in any of the above purchases that grant early access, there’s one other way to gain entry. Watch any Twitch stream under the Hearthstone category for a chance to receive Battlegrounds early access through Twitch Drops. If you haven’t already linked your Battle.net and Twitch accounts, you’ll need to do so to receive drops.

You can link your accounts by heading over to the settings menu on Twitch by clicking your profile icon in the top right corner. Once there, find the connections tab. Click on Battle.net, then follow the process of verifying your accounts.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds looks to be an exciting new take on the autobattler genre. If you want to give Blizzard’s spin a try, now is your chance to do so.