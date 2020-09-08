Hearthstone’s Forbidden Library event is officially underway

Last month brought the launch of Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Scholomance Academy. Players have been hard at work cracking the Scholomance meta and taking advantage of all the fun new cards that have joined the game.

And this month, Blizzard is freshening Hearthstone up once again with a new event: the Forbidden Library.

The Forbidden Library is a three-week event that runs from Sept. 8 to 29. Each week, something fresh will debut that will help shake up your Hearthstone experience as a whole. There will be a new in-game feature available each week, accompanied by an exclusive item in the shop.

As of today, players have access to everything debuting with week one. This includes the new Battlegrounds Parties feature, three debuting Battlegrounds heroes, as well as the Mega Wild card bundle. To add to the excitement, all three of the new Battlegrounds heroes are characters from the Scholomance Academy expansion.

Starting this week, Lord Barov, Jandice Barov, and Forest Warden Omu will all be playable in Battlegrounds. These three heroes make their debut alongside the new Hearthstone Battlegrounds Parties feature. This addition to the mode allows players to queue up for Battlegrounds with more than one other player.

The Battlegrounds Parties feature will allow up to four players to queue for a normal or ranked match together. In addition, once the lobby exceeds four players, the game type will automatically be swapped to a Private Battlegrounds match. Private matches can include five to eight players. This is a great addition for anyone looking to play Battlegrounds with a group of friends.

Week one also sees the introduction of the Mega Wild Bundle to the Hearthstone shop. This new Bundle includes 56 packs of cards from Hearthstone sets that recently rotated into the Wild format. These cards won’t be usable in Standard, but this bundle is great for anyone who’s invested in the Wild format. You can grab the bundle for $34.99.

You can check out all of the features coming with the Forbidden Library event here. You can log in to Hearthstone right now to take Jandice, Omu, and Lord Barov for a spin in Battlegrounds.