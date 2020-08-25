Hearthstone Twitch Drops are now live

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy went live on Aug. 6 and players have been working hard all month to figure out its top decks.

If you could use some help beefing up your collection, you should head over to the Hearthstone category on Twitch today because Twitch Drops are now live.

Heads up: Twitch Drops will be active across the Hearthstone category tomorrow! 🎉



Tune in to earn yourself some #ScholomanceAcademy card packs! ✨ pic.twitter.com/AV7Iy1Ffz3 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) August 24, 2020

You can earn Scholomance Academy card packs for free by watching Hearthstone on Twitch today. Blizzard teased the announcement yesterday on Twitter and said it’ll run from 11am to 9pm CT. This gives you plenty of time to hop on and earn your free packs. But there’s something you’ll need to make sure you get done first.

Before you can receive rewards for Hearthstone via Twitch Drops, you’ll need to link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts. To do this, you need to log into your Twitch account and navigate to your settings menu. Once there, you’ll see a section called connections. Once in connections, find Battle.net and follow the on-screen instructions.

Scholomance Academy is one of the most unique Hearthstone expansions to join the game thus far. For the first time in Hearthstone, players now have access to dual-class cards. These are cards that aren’t neutral, but fit the class fantasy of two classes and are usable by both. As the month has progressed, some dual-class cards have found homes in the strongest decks in the game.

If you haven’t taken a look at Scholomance Academy just yet, this is a great way to grab a few free packs and test your luck.