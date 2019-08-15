Saviors of Uldum has finally been out long enough for the top decks to surface.
These tiers are based on win rate data gathered through the Hearthstone deck tracker offered by HSReplay, as well as additional information provided by sources like Vicious Syndicate and the competitive Hearthstone Reddit. The lower the tier number, the better the deck. This means tier one features the best decks.
Below each deck, you’ll find a code you can copy to paste the deck directly into your Hearthstone collection.
Tier one
Control Warrior
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcIkvgCg/sCjvsCoIADhp0DqKQD8qgDn7cDC0uiBP8HnfACm/MCnvsCs/wCkp8Dn6EDn6QDgqgDAA==
Murloc Paladin
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBK8E0pkDg6ED/KMDDcUD2wP+A+MFzwanCPz8At6CA+KJA7WYA6+nA5upA8qrAwA=
Highlander Hunter
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ7Qn+DJjwAp7wAu/xAqCAA6eCA5uFA/WJA+aWA/mWA76YA7acA56dA/yjA+WkA5+lA6KlA6alA4SnA5+3AwAA
Highlander Mage
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EHk2KAbsCyQOrBMsElgXeBeEH7Af7DJ7wArfxAsXzAu72Asb4AqCAA+eVA4OWA9OYA5+bA4qeA9igA6GhA8KhA/yjA4ukA5KkA/KlA4SnAwAA
Tier two
Combo Priest
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAa0GAtYKqaUDDvgC5QT2B9UI0QrSCvIM9wz7DOX3Aq+lA9KlA9OlA4SoAwA=
Quest Shaman
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAu/3AuGoAw6cAt4F7/ECi4UDq4wDtJEDtJcDxpkDpaEDu6UDz6UD1KUD1aUD+aUDAA==
Mech Hunter
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8ErwTbCaCAA5+3Aw2XCOD1AuL1Au/1Arn4ApH7Apj7Aqj7Avb9Atf+AomAA8yBA7acAwA=
Control Mage
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0ECMUExvgCoIADlpoDip4D2KADoaEDn7cDC4oByQOrBMsEvuwCg5YDn5sDoJsDwqEDi6QD8qUDAA==
Quest Paladin
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBvH+AqCAA4uKA5OlA7ulA5+3AwzcA88GtPYC2f4C4f4CkYADmqEDoKEDxaED8qUD9KcDyqsDAA==
Tier three
Zoo Warlock
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0GAo+CA5+3Aw4w0wHyAfsFsQjCCPb9Avr+AtyGA4idA7WfA/ukA4GlA72mAwA=
Quest Druid
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZICCP4BtAOu0gLk+wL1/AL4oQPIogP0ogMLQFZf0wPEBr/yAsaGA6miA9yiA++iA9mpAwA=
Murloc Shaman
Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAt6CA5ybAw7FA9sD/gPjBdAHpwiTCeKJA4yUA7WYA8aZA/SZA6+nA8qrAwA=
Regardless of which deck you choose, try to pick one that fits your playstyle. If you enjoy playing fast decks, pick something like Murloc Shaman or Zoo Lock. If you’re more inclined to play control decks, Mage and Warrior both have great decks that fit that playstyle. If you want something fresh, we recommend Highlander Mage or Hunter. Since Highlander decks don’t run duplicate cards, this can make consecutive games feel more unique and exciting.
Since we’re still early in the expansion’s lifespan, be sure to craft with caution.