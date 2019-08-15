Saviors of Uldum has finally been out long enough for the top decks to surface.

These tiers are based on win rate data gathered through the Hearthstone deck tracker offered by HSReplay, as well as additional information provided by sources like Vicious Syndicate and the competitive Hearthstone Reddit. The lower the tier number, the better the deck. This means tier one features the best decks.

Below each deck, you’ll find a code you can copy to paste the deck directly into your Hearthstone collection.

Tier one

Control Warrior

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcIkvgCg/sCjvsCoIADhp0DqKQD8qgDn7cDC0uiBP8HnfACm/MCnvsCs/wCkp8Dn6EDn6QDgqgDAA==

Murloc Paladin

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBK8E0pkDg6ED/KMDDcUD2wP+A+MFzwanCPz8At6CA+KJA7WYA6+nA5upA8qrAwA=

Highlander Hunter

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ7Qn+DJjwAp7wAu/xAqCAA6eCA5uFA/WJA+aWA/mWA76YA7acA56dA/yjA+WkA5+lA6KlA6alA4SnA5+3AwAA

Highlander Mage

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EHk2KAbsCyQOrBMsElgXeBeEH7Af7DJ7wArfxAsXzAu72Asb4AqCAA+eVA4OWA9OYA5+bA4qeA9igA6GhA8KhA/yjA4ukA5KkA/KlA4SnAwAA

Tier two

Combo Priest

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAa0GAtYKqaUDDvgC5QT2B9UI0QrSCvIM9wz7DOX3Aq+lA9KlA9OlA4SoAwA=

Quest Shaman

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAu/3AuGoAw6cAt4F7/ECi4UDq4wDtJEDtJcDxpkDpaEDu6UDz6UD1KUD1aUD+aUDAA==

Mech Hunter

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8ErwTbCaCAA5+3Aw2XCOD1AuL1Au/1Arn4ApH7Apj7Aqj7Avb9Atf+AomAA8yBA7acAwA=

Control Mage

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0ECMUExvgCoIADlpoDip4D2KADoaEDn7cDC4oByQOrBMsEvuwCg5YDn5sDoJsDwqEDi6QD8qUDAA==

Quest Paladin

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBvH+AqCAA4uKA5OlA7ulA5+3AwzcA88GtPYC2f4C4f4CkYADmqEDoKEDxaED8qUD9KcDyqsDAA==

Tier three

Zoo Warlock

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0GAo+CA5+3Aw4w0wHyAfsFsQjCCPb9Avr+AtyGA4idA7WfA/ukA4GlA72mAwA=

Quest Druid

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZICCP4BtAOu0gLk+wL1/AL4oQPIogP0ogMLQFZf0wPEBr/yAsaGA6miA9yiA++iA9mpAwA=

Murloc Shaman

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAt6CA5ybAw7FA9sD/gPjBdAHpwiTCeKJA4yUA7WYA8aZA/SZA6+nA8qrAwA=

Regardless of which deck you choose, try to pick one that fits your playstyle. If you enjoy playing fast decks, pick something like Murloc Shaman or Zoo Lock. If you’re more inclined to play control decks, Mage and Warrior both have great decks that fit that playstyle. If you want something fresh, we recommend Highlander Mage or Hunter. Since Highlander decks don’t run duplicate cards, this can make consecutive games feel more unique and exciting.

Since we’re still early in the expansion’s lifespan, be sure to craft with caution.