Hearthstone players report animation issues following Battlegrounds 16.6 update

Hearthstone’s most recent Battlegrounds 16.6 update left players dealing with animation issues in the auto battler mode. Based on a post from Blizzard Entertainment, however, fans of the card game can expect the issue to be resolved in the next few weeks.

Shortly after Blizzard released Patch 16.6 yesterday, Hearthstone players began reporting animation issues in Battlegrounds. These problems are reportedly caused by a change to Battlegrounds animation catch-up for low-end devices, according to Blizzard.

“Before 16.6, we would skip animations when we detected FPS drops in Battlegrounds so players wouldn’t have their turn skipped; this worked well but was inconsistent with the amount of time players had back in the Shop phase,” Blizzard wrote. “In 16.6, we changed this to be more consistent so that players would have a more normalized amount of time back in the shop.”

An update on players experiencing animation issues in Hearthstone Battlegrounds since the launch of the 16.6 patch. https://t.co/kKOs1JwPKE — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 18, 2020

Unfortunately for fans, this change resulted in a larger number of Battlegrounds players being skipped than what was originally intended. As a result, Blizzard has plans to have a fix out in the coming weeks.

Patch 16.6 hit Hearthstone’s live servers yesterday afternoon and introduced a number of changes to Battlegrounds, including the new Tavern Pass feature. Fans can purchase the Tavern Pass for $19.99 or 2,500 gold to gain four Arena Tickets and a variety of Battlegrounds perks while the Ashes Of Outland expansion is live.

Additionally, yesterday’s patch introduced a slew of balance changes, including an update to the Hero pool rotation. Fungalmancer Flurgl, Sir Finley Mrrglton, and Professor Putricide have all been added to the Hero pool while other Heroes like Millificient Manastorm, Deathwing, and Reno Jackson have all received updates. Players can view the full list of changes from the Patch 16.6 notes.

Ashes of Outland arrives April 7 and will introduce the game’s first class since the game’s release in 2014. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.