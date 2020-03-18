Bogstrok Clacker and Boggspine Knuckles coming in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Today’s card reveals keep on flowing as we slowly approach the release of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland.

The latest reveal is a two-for-one special and features some much-needed support for the Shaman class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bogstrok Clacker and Boggspine Knuckles are the latest cards revealed for Ashes of Outland. Bogstrok Clacker is a three-cost 3/3 minion with a Battlecry that transforms adjacent minions into random minions that cost one more mana. Boggspine Knuckles is a five-cost 4/2 Weapon that transforms all of your minions into random ones that cost one more.

Anyone who’s dabbled in Aggro Shaman is probably more than familiar with the Evolve mechanic. Evolve decks focus on amassing a board full of minions and then using other cards to upgrade them into something random, but more powerful.

Early in the Descent of Dragons expansion, Galakrond Shaman was laying waste to everything in sight. As a result, it was promptly nerfed and the class still hasn’t recovered.

For a majority of the expansion, Shaman has been stuck in last place in HSReplay’s win statistics. At time of writing, it has a win rate of only 44.9 percent. If Blizzard aims to revitalize Shaman with Ashes of Outland, then adding support for more aggressive Shaman decks may be the way to do it.

You can check out all of the cards launching with Ashes of Outland when it goes live on April 7.