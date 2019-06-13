Hearthstone’s newest Tavern Brawl is called Rise of the Mech

If you’re in the mood for some unique Hearthstone, you’re in luck. This week, Dr. Boom has whipped up a variety of powerful new decks and he needs us to test them for him.

This brand-new Tavern Brawl is called Rise of the Mech and will see players take control of what the description refers to as a newly-improved Mech deck. All you’ll need to do in order to start this Brawl is sign on and dive in. Since decks are pre-constructed, your deck and class will be randomly assigned when the Brawl begins.

You probably noticed this new Brawl shares a name with Hearthstone’s latest update, Rise of the Mech. This update buffed two Boomsday Project cards from each class in an attempt to shake up the somewhat-stagnating meta.

In the Rise of the Mech Tavern Brawl, you can expect the deck you receive to be built around the newly buffed cards from the class you’re playing. The Warlock deck is built around cards like Dr. Morrigan and Spirit Bomb, for example. Dr. Morrigan has a Deathrattle that allows you to swap it with a minion from your deck. You can expect the Warlock deck to be full of fat Deathrattle minions with some serious damaging capabilities.

When starting the Tavern Brawl, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the buffed cards for the class you’re randomly assigned. This will give you a better idea of what to expect as you begin to play through your deck. It’ll also give you an idea of which cards you should try to fish for in your mulligan.

You can play the Rise of the Mech Tavern Brawl right now. You can check out all of the recently buffed cards here.