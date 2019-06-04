Hearthstone Mechnical Inn-vitational live results

Last month, Blizzard revealed the new Hearthstone Mechanical Inn-vitational set to take place on June 4.

The event will feature players from North America playing live on set against teams from around the world. Participants are divided into teams of two players. Teams will be able to craft decks using a special format designed specifically for the Mechanical Inn-vitational.

Players will draft decks using 20 card packs from the Classic, Witchwood, Boomsday Project, and Rastakhan’s Rumble sets. Teams will also receive 40 packs from the newest Hearthstone expansion, Rise of Shadows, as well as 5,000 gold. And teams will have access to any cards that were buffed in the Rise of the Mech update.

Teams will not earn gold through Arena, Ranked wins, or daily quests during the event. In place of these rewards, players will receive a point anytime they earn a victory. Points will be spent by players later in the event to purchase a set of additional packs and various perks. To ensure that the odds remain fair, all competitors will be given the same additional variety of packs that the on-stream teams open after they win a match.

Participants

Standings

So far, most of the action is being carried by NA Team Joast. The team is made up of Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and Janet “xChocoBars” Rose.