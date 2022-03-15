Hearthstone expansion announcement delayed to March 17

Blizzard has some unfortunate news for those who were eager to learn the details of a new Hearthstone expansion today. Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion announcement has been delayed by a couple of days.

Hearthstone’s previously scheduled expansion announcement will now take place on Thursday, March 17. Earlier this month, the Blizzard universe was hit with a dash of excitement when developers revealed that new Hearthstone and World of Warcraft expansions would be revealed in the near future.

Adventurers, hold steady!



We’ll be sharing the details of the new Hearthstone expansion on March 17, instead of March 15 as previously announced. Thanks for your understanding, and we’ll see you then! — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 14, 2022

But it appears that the Hearthstone team needs a little extra time to get things ready. Fans will have to be patient for a bit longer if they want to learn exactly what follows Hearthstone’s current expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.

As for the World of Warcraft expansion reveal, as of right now, it’s still scheduled for April 19. If you’re even slightly involved in the WoW community, then you’re probably familiar with the Dragon Isles leak. Various supposed leaks have claimed that World of Warcraft’s next expansion will take place back home on Azeroth with the Dragon Isles. If this is true, then most players will probably just be happy to be out of the Shadowlands.

You can find out what’s next for Hearthstone on March 17, then take a look at the future of WoW on April 19.