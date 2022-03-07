A new Hearthstone expansion will be revealed later this month

Just on the heels of the Onyxia’s Lair mini-set, a new Hearthstone expansion is on the way.

Per an announcement from the official Hearthstone Twitter account today, fans can expect a new expansion reveal on March 15.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition to the Hearthstone expansion, fans of Azeroth will be pleased to know a new World of Warcraft expansion reveal is also on its way, coming April 19. As far as Hearthstone is concerned, the announcement on March 15 will reveal details about the first of three expansions coming to the game this year.

Additionally, according to a blog post from Blizzard, the team will provide more details about the plans for Hearthstone in 2022, including information regarding changes coming to the core set. Though Blizzard Entertainment has yet to indicate where the team will share these details, if history repeats itself, we can expect a trailer via YouTube, Twitter, and the Battle.net launcher.

Throughout 2021 and the first leg of 2022, Hearthstone’s expansion lore has been grounded in classic Azerothian locations. Fractured in Alterac Valley took players to the fields of Alterac Valley for an expansion themed around one of World of Warcraft’s most iconic battlegrounds.

It will be interesting to see where the team takes the game not only from a mechanics perspective but a lore one as well. Will we continue battling it out in Taverns throughout Azeroth, or will we be whisked away to a land of cards full of characters inspired by World of Warcraft’s most recent expansion, The Shadowlands?

Fans don’t have to wait very long to find out where Hearthstone is heading this year. The upcoming expansion will be revealed Tuesday, March 15.