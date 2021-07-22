Hearthstone content creators cancel today’s card reveals following California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard

United in Stormwind is set to be released on Aug. 3.

Hearthstone content creators Alexandra “Alliestrasza” Macpherson and Lt. Eddy both aren’t posting their scheduled card reveals today for the game’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind.

Lt. Eddy and Alliestrasza explicitly said their decisions were influenced by the recent news of California suing Activision Blizzard over its alleged mistreatment of female employees.

During the lead-up to a new expansion, the Hearthstone team schedules card reveals through various content creators and media outlets. Alliestrasza and Lt. Eddy were both scheduled to reveal cards today for United in Stormwind.

Alliestrasza is beloved by the Hearthstone community and is known for her hilarious card reveal videos. In light of recent news, Alliestrasza decided to use her platform today as a way to bring attention to the specific situation at Blizzard, as well as sexual assault in the workplace as a whole.

Lt. Eddy echoed Alliestrasza’s sentiments in a series of tweets, expanding on why he decided not to post his reveal today either. Both Lt. Eddy and Alliestrasza encouraged their audiences to speak out against sexual assault in the workplace.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual assault and are unsure of where to turn, consider reaching out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which is operational 24/7. Calls are free and confidential. You can reach the hotline at 1-800-656-4673.