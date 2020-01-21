Hearthstone 16.2 Patch introduces 2 new heroes and minions to Battlegrounds

Hearthstone’s newest 16.2 update has finally unlocked the first solo adventure of the year, Galakrond’s Awakening—but that’s not the only new feature included in today’s patch. Blizzard Entertainment has added a few new balance changes to Battlegrounds in the form of new heroes and minions.

Two new heroes have entered the fray: Tirion Fordring and Millhouse Manastorm. Tirion Fordring’s Hero Power costs one gold and gives minions with no minion type +1/+1. Millhouse Manastorm has a passive Hero Power that allows players to start with two gold and makes all minions and refresh cost two gold.

Sir Finnley Mrrgglton has been removed from the hero pool but will be added back to Battlegrounds in a later update with a new Hero Power.

Similarly, there are two new minions available for purchase in the tavern: Imprisoner and Fiendish Servant. Imprisoner is a two-tiered 3/3 Taunt Demon with a Deathrattle that summons a 1/1 Imp. Fiendish Servant is a tier-one 2/1 Demon with a Deathrattle that gives its attack to a random friendly minion.

Blizzard has removed Voidwalker, a tier-one 1/3 Taunt Demon, from the minion pool. Golden Zapp Slywick now has Mega-Windfury instead of Windfury, meaning it can now attack four times each turn instead of two.

The Hearthstone developer has also added a few quality-of-life changes, including a minion lineup history for players’ five most recent games and a scoreboard, which shows how many minions of a Tribe opponents have in their lineup. Additionally, Blizzard has adjusted Battlegrounds’ matchmaking algorithm so players will no longer face the same player more than once in every three combat rounds until later stages of the match.

Hearthstone’s 16.2 update is now live on PC and is scheduled to arrive on mobile devices later in the day.