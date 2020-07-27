Gift of Luminance revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

A new spell is joining both the Paladin and Priest classes.

The newest dual-class card from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy, is here, and Priest and Paladin fans are in for a treat.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed today Gift of Luminance, a new Epic spell that will join the game’s ranks when the next expansion goes live on Aug. 6.

Gift of Luminance is a three-cost dual Priest and Paladin spell. Upon cast, the spell gives a minion Divine Shield and then summons a 1/1 copy of it on its user’s side of the board.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scholomance Academy goes live on Aug. 6, introducing a whopping 135 new cards to the game. Of these new additions, 40 will feature dual-class typings. The expansion will also introduce a new keyword, Spellburst, an ability that triggers when the player casts a spell from their hand, and a new type of spells called Studies that allow players to Discover a card.

Related: Ras Frostwhisper, Groundskeeper revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Fans of the card game can pre-purchase the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store in one of two different bundles.