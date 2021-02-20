Every known card in the first Hearthstone Core Set

The new free set that changes every year is Hearthstone’s most ambitious update to date.

During BlizzConline event today, Blizzard discussed more details about the recently-teased Core Set that will be replacing the Basic and Classic set for Standard Hearthstone.

This new set will have 235 cards for players to obtain. And while having over hundreds of cards to collect sounds daunting at first, the Core Set will be entirely free, and you will receive the set based on the overall level of your classes.

Here is the exact breakdown Blizzard gave for the Core Set:

88 cards returning from Classic (54 class cards, 34 neutral cards).

54 cards returning from Basic (41 class cards, 13 neutral cards).

55 cards returning from Wild (36 class cards, 19 neutral cards).

Four cards returning from Ashes of Outland (four Demon Hunter class cards).

Four cards returning from Demon Hunter Initiate.

One card returning from Hall of Fame (Shadowform).

29 new cards (20 class cards, nine neutral cards).

The Core Set’s main purpose is to give Hearthstone an ever-shifting collection that gives the game a chance to refresh different strategies and retain class identity for each year for Hearthstone.

At BlizzConline, the team already revealed different cards that will be returning, with more that will be shared throughout next week. There are different categories for each card: Returning Cards, New Cards, and Buffed/Reworked Cards.

Here’s a complete list of every card in Hearthstone’s first Core Set:

New Cards

Ysera the Dreamer

Malygos the Spellweaver

Deathwing the Destroyer

Novice Zapper

Felsoul Jailer

Overlord Runthak

Thrive in the Shadows

Returning Cards

Fireball – Classic

Tirion Fordring – Classic

Tomb Pillager – Wild (League of Explorers)

Annoy-o-Tron – Wild (Goblins vs Gnomes)

Buffed/Reworked Cards

Assassinate

Menagerie Warden

Lightning Storm

Feral Spirits

Earth Elemental

This article will be updated until each card is revealed. The Core Set should be fully revealed by Feb. 25. Players that are excited to try out these cards can do so when Forged in the Barrens officially releases.