Envoy of Lazul, Dragonrider Talritha, and Shu’ma revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Reveal season for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion is finally here, and Blizzard Entertainment is kicking things off with a bang. The developer wrapped up today’s Battlegrounds Brawl by revealing three new cards for the upcoming expansion: Envoy of Lazul, Dragonrider Talritha, and Shu’ma.

Envoy of Lazul is a two-cost 2/2 Priest minion. When played, the card’s Battlecry shows its user three cards. If players correctly guess which of the three cards is in their opponent’s hand, they’ll gain a copy of the selected card.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Envoy’s strength will be determined by the pool of cards that’s shown to the user. Depending on which classes and card types are included in the possible card pool, it may be easier for players to guess which card originated in their opponent’s deck.

Dragonrider Talritha is a three-cost 3/3 Legendary Paladin minion with a Deathrattle that gives a random Dragon in its user’s hand +3/+3 and a copy of the same Deathrattle.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Because Dragonrider Talritha is only a 3/3 minion, players will need to play around the Deathrattle carefully. Players can choose to sacrifice Talritha on their turn to pass the buff on to a specific minion in their hand or to wait to play the Dragonrider until they draw other Dragons from their deck.

Shu’ma is a Neutral Legendary seven-cost 1/7 minion. At the end of the user’s turn, Shu’ma fills its side of the board with 1/1 Tentacles.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As a seven-cost minion, Shu’ma likely won’t be playable until later stages of the match. But as a Neutral card, however, the fanged monster is flexible in the deck it can be played in. Ideally, the card will work best with spells that bulk up every minion on the user’s side of the board to create a wall of defense or a massive army.

Descent of Dragons releases Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion now in one of two different bundles. The Standard package comes with 60 packs for $50 while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.