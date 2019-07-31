Dwarven Archaeologist joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Grab your shovels—players will want to dig up as many Discover cards as they can with Hearthstone’s newest Saviors of Uldum minion: Dwarven Archaeologist.

Dwarven Archaeologist is a two-cost 2/3 Neutral minion that reduces Discovered cards by one mana. The minion has decent stats for its low cost but will work the best when players can play it in conjunction with other Discover cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dwarven Archaeologist will synergize well with two other cards revealed from today’s final Saviors of Uldum reveal stream: Body Wrapper and Vulpera Scoundrel.

Both Body Wrapper and Vulpera Scoundrel are low-cost Neutral Discover cards but differ in the type of cards they yield. Body Wrapper allows its user to choose from one of three randomly chosen friendly minions who died during the match while Vulpera Scoundrel requires its user to choose between a set of spells or a randomized, mystery spell.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Dwarven Archaeologist to their collection when the game’s next expansion Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options from the game’s online store.