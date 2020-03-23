Druid spell Germination joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion has added a new rare card today to assist the Spell Druid archetype.

Blizzard revealed Germination, a rare Druid spell that costs four mana and summons a friendly copy of a minion, giving the new copy Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is similar to other four-mana summon copy spells like Mage’s Molten Reflection, Priest’s Unsleeping Soul, and the new Demon Hunter card, Soul Split.

This card is potentially dangerous because it can combo well with the recently-revealed Ysiel Windsinger if you already have a large minion on the field to copy.

One benefit of this copy spell compared to others is that Germination gives your minion Taunt, which provides immediate board presence against aggressive boards if you find yourself too far behind. Additionally, if you’re looking for a more fun play and trying to increase your odds of finding a Prime minion in your deck, you can play the new Druid minion Archspore Msshi’fn on turn three and this on turn four to shuffle two Prime copies when they both die.

Ashes of Outland will be released on April 7. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.