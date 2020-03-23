Ysiel Windsinger revealed in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion continued today by unveiling the second Druid Legendary of the set.

Blizzard revealed Ysiel Windsinger, a Legendary Druid minion that costs nine mana and has five Attack, five Health, and a powerful aura effect.

Screengrab via Newsweek

While she’s on the field, your spells will cost one mana. This is reminiscent of Aviana, another Druid Legendary minion from the The Grand Tournament era of the game who made your minions cost one. That effect proved to be too powerful in an eternal format like Wild, however, and she eventually had to get nerfed to 10 mana.

This effect can also provide devastating combos during the same turn she’s played since you can cast a spell on the same turn as her. An initial spell that comes to mind is Nourish, which could give you even more mana to work with. Another card in the set to potentially pair with Ysiel Windsinger is Fungal Fortunes, which draws you three cards, discarding any minions drawn.

Blizzard is looking to push a potential spell-heavy archetype with Druid and this card can serve as a combo finisher and curve topper for it.

Ashes of Outland will be released on April 7. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.