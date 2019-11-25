Deranged Netherwing joins the Warlock class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

It’s the most exciting time of the year for Hearthstone fans: card reveal season. Deranged Netherwing is the latest card to join the game’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.

Deranged Netherwing is a five-cost Warlock Dragon with five Attack, five Health, and a Battlecry. If the player holds a Dragon in their hand, it deals three damage to all other characters.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragon Warlock is getting better by the minute with the addition of Deranged Netherwing and Nether Breath. It might be slow, costing a hefty five mana, but it has plenty of potential in mid and late-game decks.

It’s essentially a beefier version of a Priest’s Duskbreaker. It costs one more mana, but it comes with an extra two Attack, two Health, and, most importantly, the ability to go face.

Deranged Netherwing can be effective as a reactionary card for board clear or equally as a proactive card for mid-game tempo. It’s dynamic and it’s a constant and looming threat with multiple activators.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10.