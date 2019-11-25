Nether Breath revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

A host of new cards is coming in quick for Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons. The latest to join the game is a ferocious purple fire-breathing fellow named Nether Breath.

Nether Breath is a two-cost Warlock spell that deals two damage. If the player has a Dragon in their hand, it deals four damage with Lifesteal instead.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In a similar vein to Spellstone, Nether Breath gives Warlock access to important burn damage. It’s cheap and it can be used it multiple situations, with or without Dragon-focused decks. It’s a useful card for early-game tempo for the two damage and as middle to late game board clear with its four damage activator.

Its Lifesteal capabilities shouldn’t be ignored, either. In Warlock decks, the added heal can be crucial when Life Tapping and unnecessarily burning through health. Nether Breath may not be the most groundbreaking card, but it packs a real punch.

Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-order the expansion early with either the Standard package or the Mega Bundle. The Standard package costs $50 and comes with 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.