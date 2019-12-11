Decorating Dalaran is the first Tavern Brawl of Hearthstone's latest expansion, Descent of Dragons

Is it really even the holiday season if you’re not blinded by decorations everywhere you look? This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, Decorating Dalaran, looks to uphold the spirit of the season.

During this Brawl, your opponent won’t be another Hearthstone player. Instead, it’ll be the magical city of Dalaran. When selecting a class, keep in mind you’ll be playing as an EVIL character from the class you pick. This means if you pick Mage, you’ll be playing as Rakanishu, the scamp in the lamp.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Much like in Hearthstone’s solo adventures, the city of Dalaran has its own playstyle. Dalaran has a unique Hero Power called Dalaran Defenders. For two mana, the city of Dalaran can summon a random Defender of Dalaran. These will usually be low-cost minions whose sole purpose is to block you from hanging decorations. To hang decorations, you’ll need to attack the city’s life total directly.

When the match starts, Dalaran will appear to have one health. As you attack it directly, the city’s health total will rise. This is to represent the number of decorations you’re able to hang. Once the number reaches 30, you win the Brawl. In other words, once you’ve hung 30 decorations, you’re finished decorating Dalaran.

As you play, there are two more things about Dalaran’s playstyle you’ll need to pay close attention to. Early in the match, Dalaran will equip a weapon called Armory. This weapon’s attack starts at zero but increases over time. Keep an eye on this weapon because if you aren’t careful, it can get out of hand. Something else you’ll want to pay special attention to is the gift minions that spawn on Dalaran’s side of the board. Killing these minions will reward you with a powerful treasure that can help swing the game in your favor.

Since this is a constructed deck brawl, there are a number of different routes you can take. If you’re toying with a Descent of Dragons list, you’ll probably be fine taking it for a spin. If you really want to blast through it, however, you can always play a deck that was meta before Descent of Dragons released. If you’re in search of a recommended Descent of Dragons list, check these out. As always, craft with caution.