Conjured Mirage joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard is pushing Silence Priest in Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Conjured Mirage is a beefy four-cost neutral minion with three Attack, 10 Health, and Taunt. It sounds too good to be true, and frankly, it is. At the start of your turn, the card is shuffled into your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As a stand-alone card, Conjured Mirage will be great for defending your board from early damage. But without silence, it’s hardly worth talking about.

It seems like Blizzard is catering to Silence Priest this expansion, though. Conjured Mirage is the perfect card for the deck, taking advantage of all the silences Priest has to offer. Similar to Mortuary Machine, it has a good amount of damage and health. And it should work wonders if combined with silence, Divine Spirit, and Inner Fire.

Without silence, Conjured Mirage works nicely as a defensive body for early-game aggression. But other than that, it has the potential to prevent fatigue in the late-game. It’s definitely a niche card and won’t fit in most decks, but it should still see playtime in Silence Priest.

Check out all of the new cards coming in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6.