Mortuary Machine revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

The latest Reborn card revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion packs a punch.

Mortuary Machine is a five-cost Neutral Mech with eight Attack and eight Health. Its stats are impressive, but it has its drawbacks. After your opponent plays a minion, give it Reborn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reborn is the latest mechanic added to the game with the introduction of Saviors of Uldum. It’s a neat little ability that causes a minion to be resummoned with one Health after it’s destroyed. It would normally be used to your advantage, but in the case of Mortuary Machine, not so much.

Even though its stats are great, it’s too much of a risky card. You might take hold of the early game and deal some considerable damage, but your opponent will quickly catch up. You could always silence this card, though, in most cases, it’s probably not worth the effort.

If Mortuary Machine is going to fit in any deck Silence Priest would make the most sense.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion is set to release on Aug. 6.