Chapter 4 of Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist solo adventure is now live

It’s time for the next step in Hearthstone’s Dalaran Heist.

Players can now unlock chapter four of the exciting new solo campaign where they’ll take the action to The Underbelly of Dalaran.

We’ve dealt a series of successful blows to the magical city so far on this adventure, which means the League of EVIL’s plan is nearly complete. Now that we’ve freed Dalaran’s Prisoners, robbed its bank, and generated chaos within its streets, we must take action in the deepest depths of the city.

The Underbelly of Dalaran has a number of creepy crawly critters that could potentially interfere with the League of EVIL’s plan. Dr. Boom needs players to keep The Underbelly’s critters busy so he can strap one of his rockets to the magical city.

Each chapter of the Dalaran Heist comes with a new twist that drastically alters the way the game is played. The twist for The Underbelly causes the attack and health values of all minions to be swapped. This means a 4/8 minion becomes an 8/4 minion. Keep this in mind when drafting a deck for your journey into the bowels of the city.

Chapter four of the Dalaran Heist also adds two new playable heroes to the adventure. You can now play as the Warrior hero Mr. Chu and the Druid hero Squeamlish. Both Mr. Chu and Squeamlish will have additional hero powers that can be unlocked by completing unique challenges while playing.

The League of EVIL’s villainous plan is nearly complete. You can check out the Dalaran Heist solo adventure right now.