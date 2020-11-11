Carnival Barker joins Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Odd Paladin is looking better than ever with Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

The latest Paladin card to be revealed is Carnival Barker, a three cost minion with three attack and two health. Whenever you summon a one-health minion, give it +1/+2.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carnival Barker is perfect for Odd Paladin, providing even more power to the deck. When played alongside Baku the Mooneater—a nine-cost Beast that upgrades your Hero Power at the start of the game—its value is immense.

A couple of innocent-looking 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits will quickly transform into unstoppable killing machines with Carnival Barker. Add Lothraxion the Redeemed to the deck—a Legendary card that gives Silver Hand Recruits Divine Shield when summoned—and you’ll be laughing straight to victory.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to release on Nov. 17, introducing 135 new cards to the game, the new “Corrupt” keyword, and the return of the Old Gods.