Paladin Legendary Lothraxion the Redeemed revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Paladin fans rejoice, the latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Expansion is as powerful as it gets.

Lothraxion the Redeemed is a five-cost Paladin Legendary with five attack, five health, and a Battlecry. When the mighty winged demon enters the battlefield, for the rest of the game, after you summon a Silver Hand Recruit, give it Divine Shield.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card gives players a taste of Odd Paladin. It makes the most of Baku the Mooneater—a nine-cost Legendary that upgrades your Hero Power if your deck only has odd-cost cards. That’s two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits, for just two mana, every turn.

The only downside of Lothraxion is his high-mana cost. Although he fits perfectly into Odd Paladin, he’s a relatively slow card. So, playing him in aggro decks may be a challenge.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Darkmoon Faire expansion is set to release on Nov. 17. But players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.