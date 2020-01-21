Card releases leaked early for Hearthstone’s new solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening

The first chapter of Hearthstone’s new solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening, launches today. But before it could arrive on the live serves, fans of the game got a sneak peek at some of the new cards included in the adventure.

Australian website PowerUp! posted a list of all of the cards players can earn by completing both the League of Explorers and League of E.V.I.L. chapters in Galakrond’s Awakening. Many of the cards included in the list haven’t yet been teased or confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment, but players should get confirmation once the first chapter launches later today.

As players make their way through the solo adventure, they’ll unlock 35 cards for completing encounters. All encounters will award players with at least one new card, while others will grant two. Both the League of E.V.I.L and the League of Explorers missions will grant their own unique cards, according to PowerUp!:

League of E.V.I.L. campaign:

Chapter I: Battle of the Frozen Coast Air Raid Eye of the Storm Twisted Knowledge Bomb Wrangler

Chapter II: Clash at Wyrmrest Arcane Amplifier Hailbringer Rising Winds The Fist of Ra-den

Chapter III: Air Battle Over Dragonblight Waxmancy Chopshop Copter Risky Skipper Boompistol Bully

Chapter IV: Showdown in Dalaran Frenzied Felwing Boom Squad Chaos Gazer Grand Lackey Erkh



League of Explorers campaign:

Chapter I: Battle of the Frozen Coast Skydiving Instructor Animated Avalanche Winged Guardian Dark Prophecy

Chapter II: Clash at Wyrmrest Fiendish Servant Explosive Evolution Skyvateer Rotnest Drake

Chapter III: Air Battle Over Dragonblight Aeon Reaver Scalelord Sky General Kragg

Chapter IV: Showdown in Dalaran Shotbot Escaped Manasaber Steel Beetle The Amazing Reno



Galakrond’s Awakening consists of four chapters, each of which includes three encounters to make for a total of 24 unique battles. Players will play as one of the multiple heroes and villains introduced throughout the year, including those from both the League of E.V.I.L. and the League of Explorers.

The first chapter of Galakrond’s Awakening is scheduled to go live later today. All players will automatically unlock the first E.V.I.L. chapter for free. The rest of the chapters will release on a weekly basis and will be available for purchase for $6.99 or 700 coins each once they’re on the live servers.