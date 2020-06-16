Blizzard to host $200,000 Battlegrounds Brawl Invitational for Hearthstone

Popular Hearthstone streamers will team up to compete, but viewers can also get rewards.

Blizzard introduced the second iteration of the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Brawl Invitational format today, Pirates & Mayhem, to celebrate the newest release of content for the mode in Patch 17.4. The event will take place on June 23 at 11am CT with a $200,000 prize pool.

Similar to the first Battlegrounds Brawl event that happened last November, this event will have a team format. Four teams of four players each will compete for points across seven rounds of different Battlegrounds matches in shared lobbies.

Players will earn more points for better placings, with a cutoff for being able to accrue any points in fourth place. If any team has an equal number of points, the squad that finished with more first-place lobbies overall will move on in the tiebreaker.

Fans watching Hearthstone through Twitch on any channel on June 23 from 10:30am CT to 9:30pm CT can get one Ashes of Outland pack for watching two hours or two packs for watching four hours.

Here are the teams and the players associated with each squad:

Southsea Swashbucklers

Firebat

Amaz

Solary (Oliech)

Tom60229

Bloodsail Buccaneers

Kripp

Trump

Sjow

DDaHyoNi

Northsea Navigators

Brian Kibler

Educated_Collins

RDU

Jinbae

Fogsail Freebooters

Dog

Hafu

Thijs

shtan_udachi

The Battlegrounds Brawl: Pirates & Mayhem can be watched on Hearthstone’s official Twitch, YouTube, or individually on any of the player’s Twitch channels.