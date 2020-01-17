Blizzard swaps out Road to Northrend for Pick a Hand, Any Hand after bugs plague Hearthstone’s mobile users

Blizzard Entertainment introduced the latest Hearthstone Tavern Brawl Road to Northrend yesterday, but a few pesky bugs have caused the developer to pull the game mode in favor of something more stable. For the rest of the week, the Tavern Brawl will be Pick a Hand, Any Hand.

One of the many common bugs plagued mobile users. Players would load into the dungeon-style Tavern Brawl on their iPad only to have the game crash and close out the app. Other players were able to make it through the Tavern Brawl without an issue until they met Bob the Innkeeper. The game would then experience crashes while players were fine-tuning their decks.

Hearthstone on Twitter We’ve temporarily disabled the Road to Northrend tavern brawl to address some issues, and swapped in Pick a Hand, Any Hand for this week’s brawl. We expect to have the Road to Northrend brawl back online next week. https://t.co/JlmDHCqGLA

Pick a Hand, Any Hand, will replace the Road to Northrend Tavern Brawl for the rest of the week. In the new brawl, players choose the first seven cards of their deck. After they choose whether to use their mulligan, the brawl will fill the rest of the player’s deck with Unstable Portals.

Unstable Portal is a two-cost Mage spell that adds a random minion that costs three mana less to its user’s hand. Given the number of spells in a player’s deck, players are best off building a spell-synergizing deck. Cards like Mana Wyrm and Flamewalker serve as perfect picks for this strategy and have low enough mana costs that they can be played early on to take full advantage of the flow of the game.

Road to Northrend will be back online for next week’s Tavern Brawl, according to Blizzard. Brawls are rotated out every Wednesday, so fans of the card game can expect the dungeon to make its return on Jan. 22.