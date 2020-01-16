Hearthstone’s latest Tavern Brawl is crashing on some mobile devices

One of the best feelings imaginable is kicking back after a long day of work and diving into your favorite video game.

If you’re a fan of Hearthstone kicking back on a Wednesday or Thursday, you’re probably going to dive into the latest Tavern Brawl. But diving into the newest Tavern Brawl has been particularly difficult for some players on mobile.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called Road to Northrend and is a dungeon crawl style brawl. This means you’ll be fighting your way past a host of different characters throughout the brawl. For some players on certain devices, though, one particular part of the brawl has been triggering crashes. Players have detailed their respective issues on a thread on the Hearthstone subreddit.

One of the most common issues is a bug where the Tavern Brawl crashes on iPad as soon as the battle begins. More players chimed in the comments indicating that they had the exact same issue, particularly when they were facing Bob.

Though most of us recognize Bob as the friendly innkeeper from Hearthstone Battlegrounds, this week he makes an appearance in the Road to Northrend Tavern Brawl. For some reason, the game has crashed for numerous iPad users as soon as they’re paired with Bob. Players speculate this could be due to the game not recognizing Bob properly since he’s been placed out of his element.

If you’ve been experiencing a similar issue with this week’s Tavern Brawl, you can join the discussion here. In the meantime, if you’re one of the players who are unable to complete the brawl on mobile, you can install Hearthstone for free on a PC near you.