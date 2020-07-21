Blizzard reveals dates of Hearthstone Scholomance Academy release, final card

Blizzard announced on Twitter today the official release date for its next Hearthstone expansion, Scholomance Academy, and the last corresponding card to go alongside it.

The next expansion is releasing across the globe on Aug. 6, while the final card reveal stream will be on July 29. While card reveal season for Scholomance Academy officially begins tomorrow, the final card reveal stream is a Hearthstone tradition that happens at the end of every expansion pre-release cycle.

Ready your wands for #ScholomanceAcademy, launching worldwide on August 6 🎉



Join @Kripparrian and Alec Dawson next week for our final card reveal livestream! pic.twitter.com/AirSK3dDGd — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) July 21, 2020

The time between Scholomance Academy’s announcement and its official release date is considerably shorter than most other Hearthstone expansions, however. While it’s not the shortest time in between announcement and release (that title is held by the League of Explorers adventure), this is still one of the fastest announcement-to-release in Hearthstone’s history since Standard Rotation began with Year of the Kraken.

Players interested in Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy can pre-purchase packs before it officially releases on Aug. 6.