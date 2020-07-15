Here’s the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

If you’re a fan of Hearthstone, then it’ll soon be time to go back to school.
This time around, however, you’ll be attending the Scholomance Academy. Hearthstone’s latest expansion was just revealed and players have a lot to be excited about. Blizzard also just unveiled the release schedule for Scholomance Academy, so fans can now mark their calendars in anticipation of some fresh new cards.
Scholomance Academy is inspired by the location of the same name in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft franchise. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the Hearthstone version of the Scholomance Academy will have a Harry Potter-esque aesthetic. The stunning visuals aren’t the only reason to look forward to this expansion, however. Scholomance Academy will also introduce a new spell type called Studies, as well as a new keyword called Spellburst.
Studies are cards that allow you to Discover spells that also reduce the costs of spells. The card Nature Studies, for example, is a one-cost card that allows you to Discover a spell then reduces the cost of your next spell by one mana. Cards with the new Spellburst keyword have a special effect that takes place when you play your first spell of a turn.
Arguably more exciting than both Spellburst and Studies, however, is the addition of 40 new dual-class cards. These are cards that can be used by two particular classes but no other classes in the game. Prior to Scholomance Academy, the only cards in the game that weren’t exclusive to one class were neutral cards. Dual-class cards will each fit into two specific classes and will be designed with those classes in mind.
Here’s the schedule for the card reveals from the Scholomance Academy expansion.
