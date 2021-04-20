Blizzard adds Luna, Avelline to Hearthstone Crossroads Inn-vitational, promises better representation moving forward

“Representation and inclusion matter, and we’re committing ourselves to being better,” Blizzard said.

Blizzard Entertainment is making some crucial changes to Hearthstone’s upcoming Crossroads Inn-vitational, adding Luna and Avelline to the lineup to promote a better representation of the community.

“Representation and inclusion matter, and we’re committing ourselves to being better,” Blizzard said on Monday, April 19. “It’s vital that our events represent the reality of the Hearthstone community made up of numerous talented and deserving women who dedicate themselves to the game every day.”

Blizzard has committed to doing a “better” job in the future and promises to have a “greater” representation of women in community events moving forward. But this initiative is just “one piece” of the developer’s future plans around “diversity and inclusion.” More is yet to come.

“To the women of the Hearthstone community: thank you, and know that we will live up to this through our actions,” Blizzard said.

Luna, Hearthstone grandmaster, and Avelline, Hearthstone Twitch streamer and entertainer, will be replacing Kripparrian and RegisKillbin who “graciously” offered their slots at the Crossroads Inn-vitational.

“I want more creators to get a spotlight in Hearthstone,” RegisKillbin said in a statement on social media. “I volunteered to withdraw from the upcoming Inn-vitational event, and will be reducing my involvement in future events that have more competitive elements.”

The Hearthstone Crossroads Inn-vitational, which kicks off on Wednesday, April 21 at 12pm CT, will feature 20 Hearthstone creators split into two teams: the Northwatch Hold and Camp Taurajo. The winning team will take home a share of a $100,000 prize pool.