Blizzard to host $100,000 Hearthstone Crossroads Inn-vitational event next week

If you’re eager to see some of the most well-known names in Hearthstone test out a few new decks against each other, you’re in luck.

Blizzard announced the Crossroads Inn-vitational earlier today.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This new competition will pit some of Hearthstone’s most well-known personalities against each other in a merciless team-based showdown. One of the teams will be Camp Taurajo, which features James “Firebat” Kostesich, Jeffrey “Trump” Shih, David “Dog” Caero, and more.

Camp Taurajo will face off against Northwatch Hold, which includes Brian Kibler, Alexandra “Alliestrasza” Macpherson, and Octavian “Kripp” Morosan. The action will begin at 12pm CT on April 21 and will air on the Hearthstone Twitch and YouTube channels simultaneously.

The rules are kind of wonky, but they’re presumably the way they are to make sure cards from the new expansion are showcased. Competitors will have to build a 30-card Standard deck, but it has to include at least 10 cards from Forged in the Barrens. That means players will likely have to tweak the most popular Standard decks to include more Forged in the Barrens cards.

After building their deck, players will go through two best-of-three rounds against the opposing team. Winning a round during a match will earn your team one point. If you beat someone with a 2-0 sweep, then your team will be awarded all three points.

Afterward, teams will move into a round called the BARRENS BLITZ. This section of the competition will be best-of-five but with a twist. During the BARRENS BLITZ, all players must have Nozdormu the Eternal in their deck. Nozdormu’s effect makes it so that if it’s in both players’ deck at the start of the game, turns only last 15 seconds. Nozdormu basically forces players into a game of speed chess-inspired Hearthstone.

During the BARRENS BLITZ, players will win one point for each round victory and five points for a 3-0 sweep. As an additional rule, when a player loses a round for the first time in the event, they’ll become “Frenzied” in their next round. This twist is inspired by the Forged in the Barrens keyword, Frenzy. A competitor who is Frenzied will earn double points their next round.

Players on both Camp Taurajo and the Northwatch will be battling for their share of a $100,000 prize pool. You’ll be able to check out the action when it goes live on April 21.