Blitzchung believes 6-month ban is too long, will consider future over next few months

Hearthstone Grandmaster Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai has addressed Blizzard’s decision to ban him after supporting the Hong Kong liberation movement on a Grandmasters stream.

Blitzchung, who was initially hit with a one-year ban and was stripped of his prize earnings, said via a Twitlonger post he understood there could be consequences for showing support for Hong Kong independence on the stream. But he said he feels his suspension, which was reduced to six months, is still too long. He also wishes Blizzard would reconsider the suspension of the casters who were interviewing Blitzchung. Both casters have been suspended for six months as well.

TwitLonger – When you talk too much for Twitter 謝謝各位朋友連日關心，大家也知道暴雪改變了對我的裁決，所以我之後會說我對這件事的聲明和看法。首先我感謝暴雪重新審視對我的處分，在這星期初我也對很多媒體朋友說我預計會有一些處分和後果，是因為我明白我的舉動會影響轉播和帶來後續的討論，況且當時我是在一個過萬多人的直播上說。而未來我一定會小心，會繼續用個人平台來發表意見和關心香港。 另外很多人問我對暴雪的最新處分的看法，我分開兩部份來說，第一部份為比賽獎金，第二部份為停賽。首先比賽獎金暴雪官方的新聞稿也說出，認為我是公正地完成比賽，所以會歸還我所得到的獎金，這方面我是接受的。另外暴雪也怕在這時候討論獎金也會有點不尊重，而暴雪也有私下打電話找我聊這個問題，他們不希望我誤會背後的動機。而我亦明白作為一個遊戲公司，他們的首先的任務就是判別一個選手有沒有公正地完成比賽然後作出判決。 第二為停賽方面，官方把我的停賽期由1年下調為6個月，坦白來說半年時間對我依然頗多，但另一方面我也被告知我能參加下季的大師賽，這方面我也十分感謝暴雪，因為大家也知道大師賽就是爐石比賽中的最高殿堂，但我最希望暴雪可以重新審視兩位主播的處分。 我也未決定會否重回爐石圈。但按道理來說，我下次的比賽機會是在下季的大師職業賽，而我相信最快的也在數個月後，所以我的去留也會在這段時間思考。 爐石改變了我的生活，我很愛這個社群。祝福各位玩家，也祝福暴雪。 Thank you for your attention in the past one week, this is a personal statement and my view on Blizzard’s latest decision. First of all, I’m grateful for Blizzard reconsidering their position about my ban.

Blizzard had initially said it would strip Blitzchung of his prize earnings in addition to the ban, but it reversed course and announced it would give Blitzchung his earnings. In his statement, Blitzchung expressed his appreciation for Blizzard for doing this.

Blitzchung, who said Hearthstone changed his life, said he will take the next few months to consider whether he will continue to compete in the game. His suspension would extend to approximately early April.