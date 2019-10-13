Blitzchung believes 6-month ban is too long, will consider future over next few months

Hearthstone Grandmaster Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai has addressed Blizzard’s decision to ban him after supporting the Hong Kong liberation movement on a Grandmasters stream.
Blitzchung, who was initially hit with a one-year ban and was stripped of his prize earnings, said via a Twitlonger post he understood there could be consequences for showing support for Hong Kong independence on the stream. But he said he feels his suspension, which was reduced to six months, is still too long. He also wishes Blizzard would reconsider the suspension of the casters who were interviewing Blitzchung. Both casters have been suspended for six months as well.
Blizzard had initially said it would strip Blitzchung of his prize earnings in addition to the ban, but it reversed course and announced it would give Blitzchung his earnings. In his statement, Blitzchung expressed his appreciation for Blizzard for doing this.
Blitzchung, who said Hearthstone changed his life, said he will take the next few months to consider whether he will continue to compete in the game. His suspension would extend to approximately early April.